Gillian Anderson Channel 4 drama being filmed in Ballymena

Belfast actress Lola Petticrew is filming a new series set during the Troubles.

A former bar in Ballymena is being used as a location for a new drama set in the north during the Troubles.

Trespasses, starring X-Files and Sex Education actress Gillian Anderson, is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed novel of the same name written by Holywood-born author, Louise Kennedy.

The cast also includes west Belfast’s Lola Petticrew, who is also set to star in Say Nothing, a series surrounding the IRA members suspected to have been involved the murder and disappearance of Jean McConville.

Trespasses follows the relationship between Catholic schoolteacher Cushla and an older Protestant married man, played by Tom Cullen, who defends IRA suspects.

Gillian Anderson, known for her roles in the X-Files and Sex Education, will also star in and produce the series.

It has been described as “political, cinematic, sensual, moving, and, despite the heartbreak, ultimately hopeful” by the show’s screenwriter, Aibhe Keogan.

Filming for the drama began this autumn in Belfast, with some scenes shot in the Ladysmith Arms pub in Ballymena.

Trespasses is expected to air in 2025.