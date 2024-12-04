Health minister Mike Nesbitt has downplayed the impact of a medical gas pipework issue at the new maternity hospital at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

In a statement, Mr Nesbitt said he had been assured the defect would be fixed “swiftly” and to the cost of £50,000.

The health minister revealed issues with the pipework at the much-delayed maternity site in the Assembly last week.

It was revealed earlier this year that the maternity hospital opening was facing a new delay after high levels of the bacteria pseudomonas were found in water systems.

The hospital, the estimated cost of which has spiralled from £57.2m to £97.1m during the almost 10-year delay, had been expected to open next year.

However, a series of snags that have emerged since Belfast Trust took possession of the new building in March mean it has fallen far behind schedule.

After previously describing the discovery of the gas issue as “shocking”, the minister moved to downplay it on Wednesday.

“At the time I expressed my deep frustration with the ongoing delays to this vital new facility and a further issue that became known to me only on the morning of our debate.

“I am advised that the medical gas pipe issue was raised by Belfast Trust in November 2023 as part of the contractual handover process for the building.

“It was detailed in the handover documentation as a “caveat” which is in essence a defect which was known at the point of handover.

“In recent days I have again met the trust and it has assured me the issue with the medical gas pipework will be remedied as swiftly as possible.

“I have been advised the cost to resolve the issue will be approximately £50,000. Although the defect had been identified for some time, the Belfast Trust and departmental officials had only recently received a report into the options for correcting the problem.”

Problems with the water systems at the new maternity hospital have contributed to its delay, with Mr Nesbitt stating he had been advised that issue will also be fixed “as quickly as possible”.

“The Trust has advised that they will work to ensure that the issue is fixed as quickly as possible and that it will not add any further to the delays which I know members are rightly concerned about.

“While my frustrations remain, the primary focus must be on satisfactorily resolving the water supply issues and securing the opening of the new maternity hospital as expeditiously as possible.”