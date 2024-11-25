Gary Barlow announces new solo tour with two dates in Belfast

Gary Barlow will perform in Belfast next year as part of a new solo tour celebrating four decades in the music industry.

The Take That singer has announced a series of dates in Ireland and the UK as part of his Songbook Tour.

The singer-songwriter will take to the stage at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on April 22 and 23. He will also play Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney and 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

The tour will celebrate his four-decade-spanning career that will see him perform an array of songs from his back catalogue of hits with Take That and as a solo artist.

As part of Take That, Gary has won eight BRIT Awards and sold more than 45 million records.

Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen from Take That. PICTURE: PA

One of the band’s biggest hits, ‘Back For Good’, which will turn 30 in March 2025, is still ranked as one of the UK’s favourite-ever pop songs.

Earlier this year, Gary hit the road with his fellow Take That bandmates, playing sell-out shows and delighting their huge fanbase around the world with This Life On Tour, which saw them sell over 1 million tickets.

Aside from his achievements with the group, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Shirley Bassey, Elton John and Robbie Williams.

Tickets for The Songbook Tour go on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday at 9.30am.