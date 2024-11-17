Gaels gather with Gaza on minds as Ulster take on Rest of Ireland

Ulster and the Rest of Ireland parade ahead of the Corrigan Park event organised by Gaels Against Genocide PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Gaels gathered with Gaza to the fore of their thoughts on Saturday as newly appointed Antrim hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald managed an Ulster team to victory over the Rest of Ireland.

While the win mattered nothing compared to the ongoing terrible tragedy in the Middle East, both the players and the large crowd signalled their support for the beleaguered Palestinian people.

A piper plays in Belfast's Corrigan Park before the game between Ulster and the Rest of Ireland PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

The players were togged out in specially made kit, with jerseys that included the colours of Palestine, An Phalaistin emblazoned on the front and instead of numbers each with a letter collectively spelling out Gaels Against Genocide, the organisers of the event at Corrigan Park in Belfast.

Ulster defeated the Louis Mulqueen-managed Rest of Ireland squad by the slimmest of margins, 3-19 to 2-21. It was the first opportunity for Fitzgerald to see some of his own Antrim players in action.

Money raised from the event will be sent to the Gaza Paediatrician Care Initiative, an effort aimed at bringing badly injured Palestinians to Ireland for treatment.

Paul Collins, of Gaels Against Genocide, told the Saffron Gael: “We are absolutely delighted with the turnout and I think people have bought into the charity and idea of 30 children coming from Gaza to get the treatment they need in Ireland.

New Antrim manager Davy Fitzgerald with his Ulster players before the game on Saturday PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

“We are just helping out the Irish paediatricians who came up with the idea.

“There’s been fantastic buy-in from the public and players. Those who were unable to make it, the messages of support and donations they made have been heart-warming.”

Ulster defeated the Rest of Ireland by the slimmest of margins PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Gaels Against Genocide is a grassroots group formed out of the protests in Belfast against the obliteration of Gaza by Israeli forces.