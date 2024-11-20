Ulster GAA has said the total cost of rebuilding Casement Park will be “significantly lower” than previous estimates now that it will not be ready in time for Euro 2028.

Plans for the new stadium have been altered by the GAA as it reconsiders its next steps in how to fund the 34,500 stadium in west Belfast.

There was disappointment earlier this year when the UK government said it was not in a position to fund the stadium in time for hosting games at the international football tournament, with costs for the development reported as being more than £300m.

The Irish government has agreed to pay €50m towards the project, while the GAA has previously said it would not contribute more than its original amount of £15m.

Ulster GAA said its “full focus is on the delivery of its approved plans for the 34,500 capacity provincial stadium at Casement Park, which will host Ulster finals and major GAA games”.

“The costs of Ulster GAA’s provincial stadium will be significantly lower than the costs required to build a stadium to UEFA specification,” a spokesman said.

“We recognise the pressures that there are within public finances, and we will continue to work with the Department for Communities and all partners to ensure our provincial stadium is delivered in an efficient way.”

The GAA says it has requested an urgent meeting with Secretary of State Hilary Benn regarding the delayed stadium project, and called on the government, along with Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and the Executive to deliver on the plans.