Funeral to be held for Co Tyrone mum who died after falling ill during birthday trip to New York

Sarah Reid, whose funeral will take place in Co Tyrone on Wednesday.

A funeral is to take place this week for a young Co Tyrone mother-of-two who died while on a birthday trip to New York.

Sarah Reid, from the Killyman area, died on February 10 after falling ill during a visit to the city to celebrate her 30th birthday.

She had experienced a “sudden and serious” medical emergency while on the trip with her husband Darren.

Her body has been returned to the north with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Over £72,000 has been collected for her family through an online fundraising page.

A death notice describes her as the “dearly loved wife of Darren” and the “devoted and loving mother of Alexander and Harry, cherished daughter of William and Madeleine and dearest sister of Irvine”.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at Derrygortreavy Parish Church, Dungannon, before burial in the adjoining graveyard.