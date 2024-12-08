Funeral of showband legend Dickie Rock to take place on Thursday

The funeral of showband legend Dickie Rock is due to take place on Thursday as numerous tributes continue to be paid to an “iconic figure” in the music business.

A former singer with the Miami Showband, who later enjoyed a successful solo career and regarded as Ireland’s first pop superstar, Mr Rock died on Friday aged 88.

The Dublin-born singer, a major star of Ireland’s showband era, represented Ireland in the 1966 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Come Back To Stay.

Hundreds of mourners are expected to gather on Thursday at the Church of the Most Precious Blood in his native Cabra to say their final farewells.

In a statement, his family said they are comforted that he will be laid to rest with his beloved late wife Judy, who passed away two years ago.

They said: “The children of Dickie Rock are saddened to confirm that he passed away peacefully today (6th December 2024).

“His children, Jason, John, Richard, Sarah Jane and Peter will miss him very much.

“Dickie lost his beloved Judy in 2022 and they are now together again, and that is of some comfort to the family.”

President Michael D Higgins was among those to pay tribute to the musician, whom he described as an “iconic figure”.

“May I join with all those who have expressed their sadness on learning of the death of Dickie Rock,” he said.

“The showband period in Irish popular culture made a huge contribution to the history of Irish music, and indeed to that of Britain where many of the showbands toured during Lent as ballrooms in Ireland closed.

“The major showbands such as the Miami Showband produced star performers, of whom Dickie Rock was an iconic figure.

“A performer of the highest quality, Dickie Rock’s popularity, both in the Miami Showband and as a solo artist, was such that he remained a hugely popular entertainer through succeeding generations.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said Mr Rock was a “gentleman loved by many”.

Writing on X, he said: “Saddened to learn of the passing of Dickie Rock, an iconic performer who charmed and entertained generations.

“The end of an era stretching from Eurovision and the Miami Showband in the 60s until modern times.

“A gentleman loved by many. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Stephen Travers, who joined the Miami Showband later after Mr Rock had left, expressed his sadness at Rock’s death.

“I am so very sad to hear of the passing of Dickie Rock,” he posted on X.

RTÉ Radio 1 presenter Joe Duffy also described Mr Rock as a “true Irish superstar”.

Mr Rock is survived by his children Jason, John, Richard, Sarah-Jane and Peter and wider family circle.