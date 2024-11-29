Funds raised for late Armagh GAA star Caolan Finnegan shared with charities on what would have been his 21st birthday

The Southern Area Hospice received a donation of £25,000 raised by the Care for Caolan team.

Three charities have been presented with almost £70,000 that was raised for late Armagh footballer Caolan Finnegan.

The presentation on Thursday by the Care for Caolan group was made on what would have been the Crossmaglen man’s 21st birthday.

The young star died last August, a year after he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The Care for Caolan group had been set up during his battle with the illness, one which his club Crossmaglen Rangers say he fought with “enormous courage, strength and dignity”.

Caolan Finnegan pictured ahead of the 2022 Armagh SFC final. PICTURE: RAMSEY CARDY (SPORTSFILE)

It raised funds for Caolan and his family, and following his death they are aiming to help charities with donations.

A cash draw event was held on Thursday, the funds from which would have gone towards Caolan’s treatment.

Instead, three charities were presented with cheques.

They were the Southern Area Hospice Services, which received £25,000; the Friends of Carrickmacross Cancer Society, which received €25,000; and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which was presented with cheques for €10,300 and £7,000.

The event also saw the Finnegan family present the Carrickmacross Cancer Society with €10,415 raised through a recent skydiving event.

The Care for Caolan group said in a social media post the event being held on what would have been a milestone birthday for the popular athlete was “very poignant”.

They thanked those who took part and donated, adding: “A special mention to our MC and fundraising stalwart Gareth O’Neill, whose dedication and work for Caolan’s cause has been phenomenal.

“We ask you to continue to remember Caolan, his family, his girlfriend Emily and many friends in your thoughts and prayers in the days and months ahead.”