From grain to glass: Belfast bar uses its loaf to bring in customers with unique craft beers

A Belfast bar has launched two new craft beers that are said to taste ‘in-bread-ible’.

The Errigle Inn in south Belfast is serving up Nutty Krust and Veda craft beers, which have already been nicknamed Baps on Taps and Bread and Bitters by the punters.

Patrick Johnson, Marketing Manager of Errigle Inn told the Irish News the new addition brings the term ‘from grain to glass’ to another level.

“Whitewater asked if we would be interested in taking a cask of each beer and we knew it would be something our customers would enjoy,” he explained.

“Beer is basically bread in a glass anyway. We have had loads of people come in and try them over the last week. They have been flying out, I’d say in another week it will be done.”

Produced by the Whitewater Brewing Company in Castlewellan in collaboration with Irwin’s Bakery in Portadown, the beers are sustainably brewed using leftover loaves.

Patrick said there is already a favourite for the punters.

“The Veda beer is a real malty one. It’s like a red ale which we have served a few times before so it is really nice. Then you have the Nutty Krust which is an IPA so its flavours are a bit more subtle than the Veda.

“People have been coming in and trying a half pint of each, but the clear winner would have to be the Nutty Krust.”