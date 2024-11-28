DUP leader Gavin Robinson pictured beside the original graffiti (top left) which was replaced by an anti-DUP message (top right) then most recently with another pro-Palestine slogan

An anti-DUP message that was painted over pro-Palestine graffiti after a complaint by the party has been replaced - by the original slogan.

Fresh pro-Palestine graffiti appeared on a wall outside the Royal Victoria Hospital on Thursday.

‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ was again written just feet away from the entrance on the Falls Road on Wednesday night.

Just hours earlier, police confirmed that anti-DUP graffiti painted on the wall was being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

Graffiti removed from the Royal Victoria Hospital. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

A report had been made to police on Tuesday about the graffiti, which appeared after the original pro-Palestinian slogan was removed.

The slogan, which was visible on the wall for months, said ‘Stop the genocide. Stop Israeli Terror. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.’

Amid complaints from the DUP, Belfast Health Trust said it had been struggling to find a contractor to remove it.

The trust said several contractors had turned down the work.