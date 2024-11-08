Free State amnesty - On This Day in 1924

The Irish Civil War erupted in 1922 following the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty. Picture: RTÉ

November 8 1924

THE Irish Boundary Commission held a further meeting yesterday at the offices of the Commission, 6 Clement’s Inn, London. After the meeting the following statement was issued.

“The Irish Boundary Commission held a further meeting in London this morning.

It was decided to defer further meetings until time had been allowed for the receipt by the Commission of any statements which the Government of the Irish Free State or the Government of Northern Ireland might desire to submit for the Commission’s consideration.

For the present at any rate the sittings of the Commission will be issued to the Press from time to time”.

The “Westminster Gazette” says: -

“The Irish Treaty can be reckoned as perfectly safe. With three of the signatories holding high office in Government, it is impossible that it should meet with further obstacles in this direction, and Mr Baldwin [Stanley, British prime minister] may be congratulated on having so comfortably provided for one of the main difficulties in the immediate future”. As a matter of fact there are four Treaty signatories in the Cabinet – Lord Birkenhead, Mr [Winston] Churchill, Mr A[usten] Chamberlain, and Sir L[aming] Worthington Evans’.

The Irish Boundary Commission invited submission from both Irish governments, but with the Northern Irish government still refusing to recognise the Commission, only the Free State government sent in a submission.

***

Free State Amnesty – Action against Participants in Rebellion to Cease

In the Dail yesterday afternoon, President [WT] Cosgrave read a statement to the effect that no useful purpose would be served by the institution or continuance of prosecutions in respect of criminal acts committed, or alleged to have been committed, between the 6th day of December, 1921, and the 12th May, 1923, in any cases in which it appears that the act was committed, or purported to be committed, directly or indirectly, with the state of rebellion and public disturbance created by reason of the recent attempt to overthrow by force the lawfully established Government of Saorstat Eireann (including the Provisional Government).

Prosecutions against so-called political acts during the Civil War were only ended eighteen months after the conflict itself had ended, in May 1923.