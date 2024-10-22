Four vehicle crash in Belfast causing knock on delays

Part of the Sydenham Bypass in east Belfast was closed following a four-vehicle crash.

A four vehicle crash in east Belfast is causing knock on delays for road users.

The collision happened on the Sydenham bypass close to Dee Street Bridge during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

The PSNI have confirmed that no serious injuries were reported.

A spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a four vehicle road traffic collision the Sydenham Bypass at around 8.50 am this morning.

“There are no serious injuries reported.”

Knock on delays are being reported on the Hollywood Road and A2 Belfast road approaching Tillysburn.

Meanwhile the citybound lanes of the bypass between Tillysburn and the M3 will once again be closed over the weekend.

The closure will be in place from 10pm on Friday 18 October until 6am on Monday 21 October and there will be no access to the M3/Westlink from the Dee Street junction.

The Department for Infrastructure said this is required to allow the resurfacing of the off slip to Middlepath Street and Bridge End Flyover.

“This will mean anyone travelling from the Bangor direction and choosing to use the diversion through the harbour estate along Airport Road, with the intention of joining the M3 or Westlink, will now be further directed along Sydenham Road towards Station Street/Middlepath Street before joining the M3 or Westlink for their onward journey,” they said.

“Those using the Airport Road diversion to reach the Belfast City Airport will still be able to turn left at Dee Street onto the countrybound section of the bypass.

“While Dee Street will remain open it should be noted that the Dee Street bridge is not suitable for heavy goods vehicles and such vehicles who must travel via Airport Road are being asked to also follow the Sydenham Road diversion or find an alternative route.”