Four hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following Co Fermanagh crash

Four people were hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a crash in Co Fermanagh on Sunday.

Police say the single-vehicle collision took place in the Trillick Road area in Ballinamallard at around 1pm.

Inspector Neil Taylor said: “Police, along with colleagues from other emergency services, received and responded to the report in the Trillick Road area shortly before 1.10pm.

”Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

”The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and they are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.