Four day Halloween festival begins in Derry, billed by organisers as largest in Europe

Tens of thousands of revellers are expected in Derry over the next few days to celebrate what organisers are billing as the the largest Halloween festival in Europe.

The festival, culminating in a parade through the city on Thursday, began in earnest on Monday with Awakening the Walled City Trail, which runs for three nights.

Tens of thousands of revellers expected in Derry for the festivities PICTURE: MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

It is described as a “magical journey through the city of bones, as the spirits cross over to join the festivities, bringing magic and mischief to the streets”.

Many other events will take place at Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place, which will come alive with all types of ghosts and ghouls on display, along with music and food.

The climax of the festivities, the now legendary Derry Halloween Carnival Parade, will sweep through the streets on Halloween night.

Halloween in Derry City PICTURE: MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN . (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

“Experience an explosion of colour and creativity as hundreds of performers don elaborate costumes, from fire-breathing dragons to animated caricatures, all moving to the beat of vibrant samba drums,” the organisers said.

Meanwhile, a Carrickfergus based vet has issued a warning to pet owners of increased anxiety in their animals from fireworks.

Research from Pets at Home, has found 57% of pet owners in Northern Ireland have observed increased anxiety in their pets around fireworks. 29% of owners say events with fireworks are a stressful period.

The Halloween festivities began in Derry City with the Walled City Trail PICTURE: MARGARET MCLAUJGLIN (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

Vets for Pets practice owner, Kerensa Scott explained the signs you should look out for.

“All pets are different and it’s important that you’re able to recognise what anxiety looks like for yours,” she said.