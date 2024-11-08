Four arrested after 11 million cigarettes seized in south Armagh

Cigarettes seized by HMRC and the PSNI in south Armagh

Four men have been arrested after the seizure of more than 11 million cigarettes in south Armagh.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the PSNI seized the cigarettes, worth an estimated £6 million in duty and taxes, on November 4.

Officers searched two premises near Newry and found 11.5 million non-UK duty paid cigarettes.

They also seized a number of vehicles, fuel laundering equipment and 400 litres of illegal fuel.

Four men, aged between 23 and 33, were arrested and released on bail.

PSNI District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett, said it was an “incredibly significant” seizure.

Dermot Clarke from HMRC said: “The trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco damages funding for essential public services and undermines legitimate traders including small, independent shops that serve local communities.

“We continue to work closely with our partners to relentlessly pursue the determined minority who refuse to play by the rules.”