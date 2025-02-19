Former school bus driver to stand trial on multiple upskirting and child sexual images

Robert John James Arnold is facing four charges of upskirting and a possession of indecent images

A former school bus driver who has been returned for trial on multiple child sexual image charges and outraging public decency.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Robert John James Arnold (47) with an address just outside Omagh but unable to be fully published due to safety concerns faces 17 charges in total comprising 10 counts of possessing indecent images of children and three counts of possessing prohibited images of children.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between July 2019 and April 2022.

There are also four counts of outraging public decency by taking photographs beneath the clothing of girls on dates between October 2016 and June 2019.

A prosecuting lawyer told Omagh Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Peter Magill.

Arnold spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges.

Judge Magill remanded him on continuing bail to appear before Dungannon Crown Court for arraignment on 18 March.