Former director of Tyrone community group caught by online paedophile-hunter group

The former director of a Co Tyrone community group caught attempting to sexually communicate with a child during a sting by an online paedophile-hunter group sting has been jailed - but due to time spent on remand will be free imminently.

Nigel Andrew William Harpur (52) from Derg View, Castlederg committed the offence to obtain sexual gratification on dates between January 1 and February 20 2024.

He resigned from his position within the community group the day after his detection.

On Friday, Dungannon Crown Court heard police responded to a report from a group named Children & Survivor Online Protection Team, who had located a male they said had been exchanging sexual messages with a decoy presenting as a 14-year-old.

Copies of messages were provided to police who found them to be of a sexual nature.

During interview Harpur was given an opportunity to disclose anything he wished police to know and said: “I’m putting my hands up. There’s no point in wasting your time. It’s on my phone anyway.”

Some of the messages to a proposed 14-year-old-child, included him stating he was sexually aroused and asking if she knew what that meant.

In addition, he asked for intimate images and sent her a clip from a pornographic film.

Addressing him directly Judge Richard Greene said: “You have an unhealthy and illegal interest in children. You were speaking to an adult who was able to withstand your comments, but nonetheless you thought you were communicating with a child. Had that communication been with a child it would have been very serious indeed.”

A sentence of 12 months was imposed which has already been served.

Harpur was placed under a Sexual Offences Prevention Order and will be subject to sexual offender registration, both for 10 years.