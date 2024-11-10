Footballer James McClean vows not to “bend the knee” over poppy stance

Former Republic of Ireland footballer James McClean has vowed not to “bend the knee” in his continued stance over not wearing a Remembrance Day poppy.

The Derry man and Wrexham FC player once again refused to wear the emblem last weekend while standing apart from his teammates during a minute’s silence on Remembrance Sunday.

McClean has come in for criticism on the stance during his professional career, from fans of his own and opposing teams.

Sections of the Wrexham support were heard to have sung that McClean “hates the f***ing king” during the side’s 1-0 victory over Mansfield on Saturday.

Taking to social media to address the issue on Sunday, he said the poppy represents “an entire different meaning” to him.

“I have addressed this matter many times, not that I should have to, but explaining it now on social media out of respect for work colleagues, team mates past and present, fans who have supported me,” McClean said

“The poppy represents for me an entire different meaning to what it does for others. Am I offended by someone wearing a poppy? No absolutely not, what does offend me though, is having the poppy try be forced upon me.”

McClean reiterated his stance that his refusal to wear a poppy relates to “brutal crimes” carried out by British soldiers, including on Bloody Sunday.

“The poppy which originally stood for World War I and II has now been adopted into honouring and remembering British soldiers that have served in all conflicts throughout the world including those who opened fire and [killed] 14 innocent civilians on Bloody Sunday Jan 1972, in my home city, as well many other brutal crimes throughout Ireland.

“That is why I never have and never will wear a poppy. If the poppy’s sole purpose was to honour World War 1 and 2 then I would have no issue wearing it, but that’s not the case.

“One thing I never have and never will do, is bend the knee to compromise my convictions.”