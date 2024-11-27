Flights cancelled amid weather warning for fog

Belfast City Airport has been forced to cancel most of its flights on Wednesday evening amid a weather warning for fog.

Remaining departures, and all but two arrivals, have been cancelled.

“Due to adverse weather conditions across Northern Ireland, there may be some disruption to flights due to arrive and depart,” the airport said.

The disruption is expected to continue until Thursday morning.

Earlier the Met Office confirmed a yellow weather warning will be in place until 8am on Thursday.

The forecaster said: "Wednesday’s fog is expected to expand and become fairly widespread, with visibilities in some places falling below 100m.

“This will make for difficult driving conditions and may also lead to disruption of public transport.

“With temperatures close to, and in places below freezing, icy patches in freezing fog will be an additional hazard."

Drivers have also been warned of difficult driving conditions.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -3 °C overnight.