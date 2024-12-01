Five police hurt in ‘melee’ as dozens clash outside Belfast nightclub

Police at the scene on Saturday night

Five police officers have been hurt after a fight involving around 50 people spilled outside a Belfast nightclub.

Two people have been arrested after what the PSNI described as a “melee” in Bradbury Place during the early hours of Sunday.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2am a report was received from a nightclub that a fight had broken out within the premises.

“Those involved had been removed from the club by security prior to police arrival.

“However, the fight was continuing out on the street.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an early morning disturbance in south Belfast. Read more: https://t.co/fdVN9nMYVl pic.twitter.com/C73DIiqg1M — Police South Belfast (@PSNIBelfastS) December 1, 2024

“It was estimated that approximately 50 people were involved in the melee, which escalated to assaults on police with five officers sustaining injuries as a result.

“The disturbance continued for a sustained period before calm was restored.

“Two men were arrested and remain in police custody at present.”

A number of community resolution notices were also issued.

Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: “I would like anyone who captured mobile phone or dashcam footage in Bradbury place between 2am and 3am this morning to please share it with us.

“Public disorder such as that which occurred last night is not what we want to see on our city’s streets.

“We want Belfast to be a safe and enjoyable destination for a night out for bar and nightclub patrons and it should be said that this disturbance is not typical of our night-time economy.

“Anyone who can assist our investigation in any way is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 196 01/12/24.”