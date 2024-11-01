Five Northern Ireland finalists have been announced in the Asian Curry Awards

Five takeaways in Northern Ireland have made it through to the finals of this year’s Asian Curry Awards.

Dubbed the “Curry Oscars” the finalists were chosen from a shortlist of over 200 restaurants and takeaways and voted for by the spice-loving public.

Four Belfast businesses have been shortlisted - The Jharna, Bengal Brasserie, Himalayan Restaurant and Yak‘s Indian & Nepalese Restaurant - along with Bangor’s Bangla to battle it out in the finals.

The winners will be announced at a glittering gala dinner and presentation on Sunday November at Grosvenor House in London hosted by BBC news anchor Samantha Simmonds.

The Asian Curry Awards cover the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines: Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.

Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation Yawar Khan said: “We’re delighted by the number of people who have taken the time to vote for their favourite restaurant this year.

“The standard of finalists is exceptional and we also have some excellent newcomers on the list which is great news for the industry as it continues to flourish in today’s challenging economic climate.”

In addition to the awards given for the best restaurant in each region of the UK, awards are also presented for Takeaway of the Year, Event Caterer of the Year, Best Fine Dining Restaurant, Restaurant Group of the Year, Best International Restaurant, Best Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Street Food of the Year, and, for the much coveted Asian Chef of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

Judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) will now meet to discuss the list of finalists and determine this year’s overall winners.