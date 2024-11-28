Five detained over Kilrea incidents that saw police injured in vehicle ramming

Three PSNI officers were injured when their car was rammed in Kilrea on Wednesday.

Five people have now been arrested by police investigating linked incidents in Co Derry including a vehicle ramming that left three officers injured.

Police had responded to reports of a disturbance in the Mill Road area of Kilrea at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find several people in a car park with their faces covered, and it was reported a woman had been assaulted.

A black Vauxhall Astra made off from the scene towards the centre of Kilrea and a police pursuit ensued.

The Astra mounted a kerb and collided with another police vehicle, injuring three officers inside it who required hospital treatment.

The suspect car collided with another vehicle while attempting to flee, before officers broke its windows with batons.

A search of the car uncovered items including suspected Class A drugs.

Two men aged 31 and 38 were arrested on suspicion of a number of driving and drug-related offences.

On Thursday, two men aged 27 and one aged 37 were arrested in the Kilrea area in connection with the incidents.

The trio were detained on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, criminal damage and vehicle tampering.

All five remained in police custody on Thursday.

PSNI Superintendent Sinead McIldowney said: ”Our investigation, although at an early stage, is progressing. We would reiterate our earlier appeal to anyone who can help with our ongoing enquiries get in touch.

”We are also keen to hear from anyone who noticed what happened at the shop in the Mill Road area prior to the police pursuit and ramming to make contact with us on the same number.”