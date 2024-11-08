First Minister ‘monitoring’ after Cookstown man arrested in UAE over negative Google review

Craig Ballentine from Cookstown has been arrested in Dubai. PIC: Detained in Dubai

First Minister Michelle O’Neill is “closely monitoring” the case of a Co Tyrone man who has been arrested in the UAE after leaving a Google review about a former employer.

Cookstown man Craig Ballentine, 33, has been detained in Dubai and is facing slander charges after reportedly leaving the review about a dog grooming company he was once employed by.

Campaign group Detained in Dubai, who recently supported Irish woman Tori Towey be released by authorities in the UAE after being charged with attempted suicide, had called on the First Minister to intervene in Mr Ballentine’s case.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said the Mid Ulster MLA’s office will “closely monitor” the case.

Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, says the Cookstown man was arrested in the country after returning there on holiday with friends, having previously worked for the dog grooming company there.

He had returned home to Northern Ireland after becoming unwell and being diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

“This case will send shockwaves to tourists and expats who feel safe posting online from the safety of their own countries”,” Ms Stirling said.

“Craig has been advised by local lawyers there is almost zero chance of the case against him being dropped.

“When someone is offended, even if they are at fault, they can open a criminal prosecution out of spite. Craig deleted the post, apologised but still faces jail. It’s outrageous.

“The UAE’s recently enacted Cybercrime laws are a nightmare for foreigners. It is sufficient for a complainant to simply tell police that someone posted something offensive or rude.

“The complainants have all the power and often demand money from the accused to close out the case. It’s a means for vindictive people to extort.

Once a criminal case is won, they can also open civil cases for massive damages. The system incentivises it. Flatmates, co-workers and even spouses have abused this law and we find that it’s often foreigners who are taking advantage.

In this case, both parties are Western and most people wouldn’t dream of opening a similar case in their own countries but seem quite happy to open them in the UAE”.

Ms Stirling says Craig’s parents thought he was dead when they didn’t hear from him.

She added that Detained in Dubai has reached out to First Minister and Mid Ulster MLA O’Neill in order to bring about a diplomatic conclusion to the Cookstown man’s detention.

“We have reached out to Craig’s local representative, Michelle O’Neill to implore her to make diplomatic representations to the UAE’s Ambassador and FCDO. We hope she can assist in the same way Ireland helped Tori Towey come home.”

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said the party vice president “will closely monitor the case”.

“Ms O’Neill’s office will closely monitor the case and will stay in contact with the family to provide support and advice,” the spokesperson said.