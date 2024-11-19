First Dates star Fred Sirieix visits Belfast Boxing club during Ireland tour for new TV show

The host of Channel 4’s First Dates shared his visit to a Belfast boxing ring, one of the last stops on his tour around Ireland as part of a new TV show.

Frex Sirieix stepped into the ring at St John Bosch boxing club, in the west of the city on Monday night.

The club opened in 1941 and is still run today by the same family of champions - the McCafferty clan.

Dad Sean fought for Ireland in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and his son Gerard now runs the club and coaches the boxers.

Gerard told the Irish News that Fred showed a true ‘passion for the sport’ and a real interest in the club.

“He told us he always wished that he had trained to be a boxer,” he said.

“He had a very competitive spar with my younger brother Barry, I think people will be shocked when they see it. There were no punches pulled, he wanted a realistic spar so he held in for three very hard rounds.

“He had a great interview with our dad Sean McCafferty about his boxing triumphs and when he fought for Ireland in the Olympics. My dad still has the programmes and one was signed by Joe Fraiser. That book is now 60 years old and Fred was so interested in hearing all the stories he is a real gentleman.

Fred Sirieix went toe to toe with local boxer Barry McCafferty on Monday night

“He also interviewed my wife Kristina who is a pro boxer fighting for the EBU belt next year.

“He asked a lot of questions about the club and its history and showed a genuine interest in what we have here.

“Places like here are plagued by poor health, mental illness and austerity. We can take those kids off the street and instil in them the importance of looking after themselves physically and mentally. The boxing community rallies around and shows support for those who may be struggling.

“The impact boxing clubs can make on people’s lives, especially young people is invaluable. ”

What a day in #Belfast My last stop 🚴‍♂️ was at St John Bosco boxing club. I thought it was a good idea to get into the ring with the local champ. Suffice to say I got totally whooped! 🥊😜😳😂 It’s all on camera 🎥 so you can watch it when Fred tour d’Irlande comes out 📺 pic.twitter.com/60HyUH8yX9 — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) November 18, 2024

Sharing his defeat on social media, Fred said this ‘incredible place is not just a boxing club it is a hub for the local community’.

Sharing its history he told his 1 million followers: “Barry is Gerard’s little brother. He is also the former Irish champion.

“I thought getting into the ring with him was a good idea. Suffice it to say I got whooped! It’s all on camera so you can watch it when Fred Tour d’Irlande comes out next year.

“And I even got a medal for the beating. Merci.”

Called Fred’s Tour De Ireland, the five-part series will air in spring 2025.