Fireworks worth around £10,000 seized in Co Derry

The haul of fireworks seized by police in Bellaghy on Monday. PICTURE: PSNI

One man has been arrested after fireworks worth around £10,000 that are believed to have been on sale illegally were seized by police in Co Derry.

Up to 3,000 category two display-only fireworks were recovered from a premises in Bellaghy on Monday, along with around 400 category three pyrotechnics.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man was arrested on suspicion of fireworks-related offences, including selling fireworks without a licence.

He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

”We are committed to preserving public safety and this fireworks seizure demonstrates our commitment,” the spokesperson said.

“It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence and can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law.”