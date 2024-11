A house fire has been reported in the Bendearg Avenue area of Downpatrick.

The blaze was reported in the Bendearg Avenue area of the town shortly after 8pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said three fire appliances arrived at the scene, including one from Ballynahinch.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The PSNI have been approached for comment.