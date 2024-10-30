Fire at historic Co Armagh mill ‘started deliberately’

Damage caused to the historic Sintons Mill site in Tandragee following Tuesday night's fire. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

A large blaze at a historic mill in Co Armagh was started deliberately, firefighters have confirmed.

Six fire appliances were called to the Glebe Hill Manor area of Tandragee after a large blaze was reported at the abandoned Sintons Mill shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using four jets and one hose reel. The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 12.34am.”

Tuesday night's blaze at Sintons Mill in Tandragee was 'started deliberately', NIFRS has said. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

The buildings date back to the 1860s, and at at its height the mill employed over 600 people, but closed its doors in the 1990s.

The site includes a Grade B2 listed mill building and in 2009 was earmarked for a major residential development, which failed to materialise. The site was sold in 2014, and placed on the market again in 2022.

Police had advised householders in the surrounding area to close doors and windows as the fire was being extinguished.

Meanwhile, part of Church Street in Ballymena remained closed on Wednesday after an early morning fire at a building in the area.

An NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using one hose reel. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 7.08am.”