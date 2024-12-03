Fire service warning as unattended candle causes accidental blaze in Ballymena

Crews attended an accidental fire in Ballymena on Monday which had been caused by an unattended candle. (NIFRS)

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has urged individuals to not leave candles unattended after responding to an accidental fire on Monday.

Crews attended the fire caused by an unattended candle at a residential property in Ballymena.

The Northern Area branch of the fire service took to social media to share photos of the damage caused by the fire.

More: Police M1 chase ends with man being arrested in Co Armagh field

“Thankfully, the occupier was able to get out safely, and crews extinguished the fire,” the NIFRS said in a post online.

Crews from Ballymena attended an accidental fire this morning caused by a candle left unattended. Thankfully, the... Posted by NIFRS North on Monday 2 December 2024

“Don’t leave candles unattended and ensure they are in a safe place.”

The news comes following the launch of the fire service’s winter safety campaign, highlighting the risks which are most common over the festive period.

“Christmas is a special time of the year for celebrations, with family and friends coming together to enjoy the festivities,” a spokesperson said.

“However, candles, overloaded electrics and cooking all increase the risk of fire within the home at this time of year.”

Individuals are advised to keep candles away from soft furnishings, decorations, Christmas trees and wrapping paper as well as out of reach from children and pets.

Crews this evening attended and swiftly dealt with a fire in an upstairs bedroom. The fire was started by an extension... Posted by NIFRS East on Sunday 24 November 2024

Other dangers at this time of year include overloaded sockets, plugs or adapters not meeting safety standards and electrical appliances not being turned off.

Just over a week ago, NIFRS shared images of a fire caused by an extension lead which had been left switched on in a bedroom.

“For your safety, please ensure all electrical items are turned off and unplugged when not in use and extension leads have sufficient air to remain cool and are kept off soft furnishings,” they said.

“If a fire starts, get everyone out of the property and close all doors behind you. Dial 999 and ask for the Fire & Rescue Service.”