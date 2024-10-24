Fire service attends scene of electric meter box blaze in west Belfast

Fire fighters and NIE contractors remain at the scene of a house fire on the Falls Road in west Belfast. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

The fire service attended a house fire in west Belfast on Thursday after an electric meter box caught fire.

Two fire appliances attended the scene on Thursday afternoon at a house in the Beechmount area of the Falls Road.

The NIFRS say the fire started at around midday and was extinguished by 3pm.

The Beechmount Residents Collective praised local residents and businesses for responding to the fire.

“We were at the scene of a house fire at the front of the road going into Iveagh, the people all got out safe and no one was seriously hurt,” the group said.

“Absolutely fast response from local businesses and Residents who made the 999 call and brilliant work from the fire department.

“We hope the family are not too shook up from this and hope other properties were not damaged.”