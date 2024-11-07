Filming for new crime television series at famous Belfast shopping arcade

Actor Stephen Moyer filming a new series called Art Detectives at Queen’s Arcade in Belfast. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Filming for a new crime television drama was underway in Belfast on Thursday with the cameras rolling at one of the city centre’s famous shopping arcades.

Queen’s Arcade, home to numerous upmarket jewellery and clothing stores, provided the backdrop for scenes for a new television series, Art Detectives.

Filming for a new series called Art Detectives at Queen’s Arcade in Belfast. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Actor Stephen Moyer, the main character in the six-part series, was seen filming scenes at the city centre location for around an hour on Thursday as a small of crowd of onlookers stood watching the action unfold.

The True Blood star was joined by actor Nina Singh as the cameras rolled for the new series, which is set to be broadcast next year on Acorn TV.

Actors Stephen Moyer and Nina Singh filming the Art Detectives. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Moyer plays art loving DI Mick Palmer in the series, which is centred around the Heritage Crime Unit police department.

Alongside Singh, who plays DC Shazia Malik, the two detectives solve murders connected to the world of art and antiques, from Old Master paintings, to Banksy street art, medieval manuscripts and collectible vinyl.

The series will see the detectives encounter a fake Vermeer, Viking gold, a rare Chinese vase and items rescued from the Titanic.

The storyline also centres on Palmer’s budding romance with museum curator Rosa, played by Coupling star Sarah Alexander and the sudden reappearance of his charismatic father, Ron, played by Gavin & Stacey’s Larry Lamb, who just happens to be one of Britain’s most notorious forgers.

Filming for the series began in Belfast in September with several city centre locations used for filming of the series, including Blinkers cafe on Bridge Street, the Big Fish sculpture, John Hewitt pub and HMS Belfast.

Other scenes have also been filmed in Ballywalter, Co Down and Shane’s Castle in Antrim.

Producer Candida Julien-Jones (centre) during filming at Queen’s Arcade in Belfast. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Producer Candida Julian-Jones told The Irish News: “Belfast is an absolutely brilliant place to shoot.

“The crews are brilliant and fantastic at what they do.

“Filming in Northern Ireland gives us so many opportunities and has been fantastic.”