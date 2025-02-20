Fianna Fáil: ‘Nobody is trying to take over Northern Ireland’ – On This Day in 1975

February 20 1975

Fianna Fáil’s spokesman on Northern Ireland relations, Mr Ruairí Brugha, TD, said yesterday that circumstances outside the control of the people living in Northern Ireland were bringing them into a situation where even if they have autonomy within the area, they must, for external purposes, be linked, at least economically, with the south in the European Community.

He said nobody was trying to dominate Northern Ireland or take them over. And there was no question of a victory of one side over the other. It was a question of partnership within Europe.

Mr Brugha added: “The United Kingdom, in the context of the new situation created by the European Community, may be neither willing nor able to represent northern interests. History is overtaking all of us and there is no question of going back to the situation before 1969 or in the earlier half of this century.

“As far as the question of an Irish dimension is concerned, geographically, economically and ultimately even politically, the position brought about by our being in the European Community is creating conditions where the whole of this island is being looked on as one unit.

“It is obvious that a workable solution must be found in partnership. The historic links which the unionists have with the United Kingdom will very likely fade through force of circumstances with the creation of the European Community and our membership of that body.”

Ruairí Brugha, son of revolutionary figure Cathal, highlights how membership of the EEC has fundamentally changed the dynamics between north and south and between Northern Ireland and Britain.

***

Tory leader Margaret Thatcher pictured at a press conference at the Dunadry Hotel in 1978 with Airey Neave.

Neave Meets West

The Tory Shadow Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Mr Airey Neave, is to have talks today with Mr Harry West, Official Unionist Party leader, in a follow-through to the Glengall Street politician’s message of congratulations to Mrs Margaret Thatcher when she succeeded Mr Ted Heath as party leader.

Provisional Sinn Fein was not particularly interested in the appointment, but Mr Seamus Loughran, the group’s Belfast organiser, commenting on Mr Neave’s Colditz escape, said: “He might be a good man to have in Long Kesh – he could have a few tricks up his sleeve.”

Airey Neave, who was the first British officer to escape from Colditz Castle during the Second World War and was a close confidante of Margaret Thatcher, was killed by an INLA car bomb at Westminster in March 1979.