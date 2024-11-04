A Coastguard helicopter is involved in a rescue operation off the coast of Larne.

Two ferries that assisted in an ongoing rescue operation off the coast of Co Antrim after a report of a catamaran capsizing have returned to their ports.

Both P&O ferries on the Larne to Cairnryan route were diverted on Monday to assist following a report of a vessel in trouble.

The UK Coastguard told the Irish News it received a report of an “overturned catamaran” off the coast of Larne at around 4.20pm on Monday.

“HM Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick and Larne and Red Bay RNLI lifeboats were tasked and are currently on scene,” a spokesperson added.

The RNLI has confirmed its Lifeboats from Larne and Red Bay were launched on Monday after a report of the vessel upturned “approximately 12 miles from Larne”.

The spokesperson added: “Two P&O ferries in the area are also assisting. The operation is ongoing.”

A P&O spokesperson told the Irish News: “Both P&O Ferries vessels on the Larne-Cairnryan route have been assisting with a search and rescue. They both have now been released by the Belfast Coastguard and are on their way back to their respective ports.

The Irish News has contacted the PSNI for comment.