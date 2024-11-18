Female police officer punched and has glasses broken during drug arrest

A female police officer was repeatedly punched and had her glasses broken when she arrested a man for drug offences, a court has heard.

Newry Magistrates Court also heard claims that after he attacked the constable, Thomas Martin (23) ran away but was stopped and arrested a short distance away.

Appearing in the dock Martin, of no fixed abode, confirmed he understood the six charges against including causing the officer actual bodily harm, two counts assaulting police and single charges of criminal damage, resisting police and obstructing a drug search, all alleged to have been committed on November 15.

The court heard the offences arose after the constable and her colleague were dropping a female home when she allegedly saw Martin breaking suspected cannabis into a joint.

A police officer gave evidence that the constable tried to conduct a search to get the suspected cannabis Martin “punched her to the right side of the face and she has pushed him away but he followed her and punched her at least three more times”.

Her glasses were broken in two and she sustained bruising and swelling to her cheek and nose, said the officer adding that police were objecting to bail.

Representing himself, Martin maintained that he would abide by bail conditions.

District Judge Eamon King granted bail and adjourned the case to December 11.