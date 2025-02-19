Female officer kicked multiple times in the head, one of seven injured in two incidents in Derry

Female officer was kicked multiple times in the head during one of the incidents

Seven police officers were injured in two separate incidents in Derry in the early hours of Wednesday.

One of the female officers was kicked multiple times, leaving her with a bloodied forehead from deep cuts.

Two people, a man and a man, are due before Derry Magistrates on a number of charges, including assault.

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and criminal damage.

She is due in court on Thursday following the assault in the City Side area.

The man (25) is accused of three counts of assault on police and one count of disorderly behaviour in relation to an incident in the Waterside area.

He is scheduled to appear before the court in Derry on March 12.