Father of alleged Chloe Mitchell killer refused bail for funeral

A murder investigation was launched after Chloe Mitchell's remains were found in Ballymena last June.

The father of alleged killer Brandon Rainey has been refused a bail variation to allow him to attend a funeral.

Lodging an application on behalf of Daniel McAuley at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, defence counsel Michael Wilson argued that while the 53-year-old and Ms Rainey, the mother of Brandon, separated more than 20 years ago “they remained close” throughout that time.

McAuley, with an address at Corcreeny Place in Lurgan, is on bail facing charges of harassment and improper use of a telecommunication network to send a message he knew to be false intending to cause “annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another” between May 2023 and May 2024.

Brandon Rainey. PICTURE: PACEMAKER BELFAST

The charges arise, said Mr Wilson, over allegations that McAuley “has gone online and has sent messages to people connected to the high profile cases of his son Brandon Rainey who is in custody for murder.”

According to a notice at James Henry Funerals in Ballymena, Ms Rainey passed away “suddenly at her home” last Monday and the mother-of-three is due to be buried this Sunday.

Applying for a bail variation to allow McAuley to enter Ballymena for the funeral, Mr Wilson revealed that Ms Rainey “had kidney disease” and bolstering his submission they had remained close, McAuley confirmed to District Judge Michael Ranaghan he had visited her in hospital.

Friends and family of Chloe Mitchell march towards court in April. PICTURE: PACEMAKER BELFAST

Giving evidence to the court however a police officer said she had spoken to Ms Rainey’s immediate family who “have said that they do not want Daniel McAuley to attend the funeral.”

“They believe his attendance will be disruptive and upsetting for everyone involved,” said the officer adding that “they want to have a quiet service.”

She told the judge given the fact that McAUley is alleged to have made comments to people in the community over the “high profile” murder of Chloe Mitchell, “police believe that may cause community tensions” should McAuley attend the funeral service.“

“It’s a high profile case and a lot of people in the community would be put out by Mr McAuley’s presence to put it bluntly,” said the officer.

Earlier this year 26-year-old Brandon Rainey denied the murder of Chloe Mitchell on 3 June last year and attempting to prevent her “lawful and decent burial.”

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre and detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena.

In Craigavon court on Friday, Judge Ranaghan refused the variation given the fact “the family of the deceased do not want him there and they feel the funeral could be adversely impinged.”

Adjourning the case for a week, he advised that McAuley “can pay his respects in his own way.”