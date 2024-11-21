Fast-food worker headbutted and bottle thrown in ‘racially motivated hate crime’ in Belfast

Police arrested two 19-year-old men, one of whom has since been released on bail.

A fast-food restaurant employee was headbutted and another member of staff had a bottle thrown at them in a ‘racially motivated hate crime’ in south Belfast.

Two 19-year-old men were arrested - one man remains in police custody while the other was street bailed.

Police said the incident happened in the Ormeau Road area at around 10.50pm on Wednesday, November 20.

“Shortly after 10.50pm, it was reported that two men entered a fast-food premises and after being escorted out of the shop, the men verbally abused a member of staff and one of the men head-butted the staff member,” a police spokesperson said.

“It was also reported that a bottle was thrown at another member of staff, which caused swelling to his cheek. Enquiries are continuing in relation to this incident but at this stage, it is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

“As part of the investigation, police are also investigating a potential link between this incident and a report of criminal damage caused to a car parked at the Palestine Street area earlier in the evening.

Police say a car window was smashed during the incident and they arrested two 19-year-old men.

“One man aged 19 years old was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, threats to damage property and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time,” they said.

“Another man, also aged 19 years old, was arrested on suspicion of common assault and was subsequently street bailed to allow for further enquiries.

“Officers will continue to tackle incidents of criminality and maintain a visible policing presence across South Belfast, to keep the local community safe,” they added.