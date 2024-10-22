Farmers and landowners along the A5 now ‘fully supportive’ of new route, signalling likely end of further legal action

Farmers and landowners are now fully supportive of the construction of the new A5 corridor, the Ulster Farmers’ Union said on Tuesday, signalling further legal action is highly unlikely.

The UFU hosted a meeting for farmers and landowners affected by the corridor last week, with the message from the Omagh gathering is that the need for the new road is fully accepted but it was vital those affected are treated fairly.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, said: “Our meeting brought together over 150 farmers, landowners and local political representatives.

“The messages from those that will be affected by the new road was around how the vesting process is being handled, the need for transparency and equitable treatment. We urge everyone affected to take the necessary steps to protect their business interests and ensure they are compensated appropriately.”

Mr McLenaghan said it would be a long process and that all those along the route needed to act collectively. He said the UFU will work on behalf of all landowners to ensure rights are upheld and that people affected are fairly compensated.

Niall McKenna, Chair of the A5 Enough Is Enough Group, welcomed the statement, particularly the recognition for the need for the new route was fully accepted and that they do not intend to delay the road.

Niall McKenna from Enough is Enough PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

“The A5 Enough Is Enough Group have always been extremely cognisant of the concerns of the farming community and we fully expect those affected to be properly compensated and any other concerns addressed,” Mr McKenna said.

“We urge all the relevant stakeholders to advance the project as swiftly as possible for the betterment of all and the prevention of further lives being lost.”

Protracted legal challenges contributed to the delay of the development of the road described as the most dangerous in the north.