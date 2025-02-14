Farmers’ A5 concerns should be addressed but further delay will result in deaths, campaigner says

Niall McKenna from Enough is Enough holds a petition from Pupils at St Ciaran’s College Ballygawley to upgrade the A5. PICTURE Colm Lenaghan

A campaigner for the building of the new A5 road project says farmers and landowners’ concerns over the project should be addressed, but any delay will ultimately cost lives.

The latest in a series of legal challenges to be brought by objectors to the £2 billion road scheme which would connect Newbuildings to Aughnacloy with dual carriageway claims the Department for Infrastructure is in breach of new climate change legislation.

The scheme was first agreed by the executive in 2007, with 56 lives lost on the current A5 during that time.

Some farmers who have had land vested by the department as the project undergoes preparatory work have complained over the loss of land and compensation offered by DfI, including 19-year-old Simon Wilson who accused it of “trespassing” on his land.

The chair of the A5 Enough is Enough campaign set up by Tyrone GAA says that not all landowners and farmers are against the project, which he says is urgently needed to prevent further loss of life.

“The A5 Enough Is Enough Group have always been extremely cognisant of the concerns of the farming community and we fully expect those affected to be properly compensated and any other concerns addressed,” Niall McKenna told The Irish News.

“There are members of the farming community who are losing land already on record as accepting of the situation for the greater-good and believe that their farming businesses will adjust to any land-loss.

“The 56 deaths since the new A5 was first approved in July 2007, and the many others before then, are more than ample evidence of urgent need for the delivery of the new road. No more evidence should be needed that the current A5 is not fit-for-purpose.

“The road experts at the latest public inquiry confirmed their belief that the overall scheme objectives in terms of road safety and preventing further death can only be met by a new offline scheme.

“They specifically stated that an upgrade of the existing road will not meet these objectives. The catastrophic mix of traffic on this road, which was designed for a bygone era, is resulting in an accident and death-rate that can only be described as grotesque.”

Mr McKenna, who was moved to set up the campaign group following the death of his Killyclogher GAA clubmate and talented Tyrone footballer John Rafferty on the A5 in 2022, said the recent public inquiry into the road development showcased overwhelming support for it.

“The vast majority of local people have made their feelings clear at our events and at the public inquiry in Omagh,” he said.

“A massive crowd of people were present in the Strule Arts Centre to show their support for the families. The auditorium could not cope with the huge numbers, including local school-children, there to support the promise of the new road and, indeed, many had to stand in the aisles.

“Harrowing stories were delivered by the families all with common themes – their lives will never be the same again. Homes and hearts broken and devastated, they speak out in the hope that no other families have to go through what they are going through.”