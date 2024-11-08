Family to mark 50 years since IRA murder of Derry teenager and his friend who had joined British army

Winston Cross had been a painter at the Ebrington Army Barracks in Derry before his murder in 1974.

THE family of a Derry teenager who was murdered by the IRA alongside his friend 50 years ago say they remain forgotten victims of the Troubles.

Winston Cross (18) was a painter in the Ebrington Army barracks in Derry before he was found dead on the Monday of November 11,1974.

Three days earlier, he was abducted from a bar in Donegal where he had been celebrating his acceptance into the British Army alongside his friend Bert Slater (29).

Both were tortured, beaten and shot through the head before their hooded bodies were found on a hillside road on Sherriff’s Mountain - located between the border and Derry’s Creggan estate.

Mr Cross’s family are now unveiling a plaque in his honour at a church service on Monday.

Pictured at Winston Cross' grave 10 years ago, (l-r) his sister Sharon, mother Blanche, and brothers Vance and Harry.

In a statement, his family remembered him as “a happy-go-lucky lad” and practical joker with a bright future ahead of him.

“Winston’s dream was to join the army, he wanted to do his bit in serving the country and the community, but more so he wanted to travel the world, and he would’ve taken to army life, we have no doubt he would have risen through the ranks as he was a bright young man, and he was streetwise,” they said.

After Mr Cross didn’t come home on the Friday night, his mother had presumed he was out drinking with friends.

“The Provisional IRA had abducted both of them from a bar across the border. They were taken to Buncrana and tortured for three days,” the family said.

“Then, they were hooded and shot on Sheriff’s Mountain, they were then discarded at the side of the road, with black bin-bags over their heads.

“At first, the Provisional IRA said that he was an informer for the military, because he worked in Ebrington Barracks. Then they said that it was a case of mistaken identity, and they apologised for taking him and shooting him. That part is hard to take.”

Five decades later, the family say the sectarian motivation for the crime remains clear but they are disappointed that many in society still use “the language of conflict, combatant, even war.”

Feeling “almost forgotten” over the years, the family say they are “presented as the problem and impediment to Peace” which they call “a grave insult to families.”

Ahead of the memorial service, they said they were all too aware of “terrorist memorials and plaques” in public and community spaces as well as recognition for members of the security services who were killed during the Troubles.

In contrast, the family said there was little recognition for them as they “don’t naturally connect our loss with Remembrance Sunday.”

“To have a plaque installed in the Church referencing civilians murdered because of ‘The Troubles’ from within the Parish means a lot to us, and we hope and pray that we will be joined on the evening of the dedication by people from right across the city and further afield.

“It will be very poignant that it’s happening precisely 50 years after our beautiful brother was murdered”.

The special Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for the Life of Winston Cross will take place on Monday at 7pm in Derry at All Saints Clooney Parish.

Bert Slater will also be remembered during the service.