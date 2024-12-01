Family escape harm after Larne arson attack

Detectives are investigating two arson attacks that took place in Larne over the weekend.

A family in Larne have escaped injury after a fire from a burning van spread to a house.

The incident took place in the Ronald Street area in the early hours of Sunday.

It followed another arson attack on Saturday morning, where three cars were set on fire in the Seacourt Road area of Larne.

It is understood that a possible connection between the two incidents is being investigated, with both being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted at 5am on Sunday about a van on fire, with the flames spreading to the front door and window of a nearby house.



“It is believed that an accelerant had been poured onto the van then set alight,” they said.



“The resident was in the house at the time along with their two children, but luckily no one was injured during this attack.”



Around 7.10am on Saturday, police were told that three cars were on fire in the Seacourt Road area, which had spread and caused damage to nearby properties.



Accelerant was also believed to have been poured on the vehicles before they were set alight.

Anyone with relevant information or footage has been asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



