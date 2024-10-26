Family announce death of Belfast republican Martin Óg Meehan

The former Belfast republican activist Martin Óg Meehan has died, his family have announced.

In a Facebook post, Mr Meehan’s daughter said the Belfast man had “peacefully passed away” in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mr Meehan was the son of former IRA commander and Sinn Féin councillor Martin Meehan, who was the first person to be convicted of membership of the Provisional IRA.

The veteran Ardoyne republican died from a heart attack in 2007.

Martin Óg Meehan also served time behind bars as a republican prisoner and went on to become a prominent figure in republican politics in the Ardoyne area, serving as national secretary of the anti-agreement RNU (Republican Network for Unity) for a period.

He was also previously involved with the Greater Ardoyne Residents Collective (GARC).

In a short tribute posted on social media, the RNU said: “We would like to send our condolences to Alice, children and the wider family on the passing of former RNU member and former Republican POW, Martin Óg Meehan.”