Family and friends of Chloe Ferris to run marathon in memory of popular beautician who died at Belfast nightclub

Chloe Ferris, who died while out celebrating her 25th birthday in December.

Up to 100 people are to take part in the Belfast Marathon to raise funds in memory of west Belfast woman Chloe Ferris, who died after taking drugs in a nightclub.

The popular beautician was out celebrating her 25th birthday at the Lux venue in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter when she fell ill in the early hours of December 1.

She was pronounced dead at the scene upon the arrival of emergency services, while another woman in her 20s was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men were arrested in connection with her death and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Following the tragedy, Chloe’s father Declan Ferris revealed drugs were the cause of his daughter’s death, and urged other young people to avoid them as they were “playing Russian roulette with their lives”.

Her brother Christopher is now organising a team to run in the Belfast Marathon in May, to honour her memory and also raise funds for the R-CITY Belfast youth community organisation he said was “a cornerstone in Chloe’s life”.

An online fundraiser had gathered almost £7,000 by Thursday.

“Our beloved Chloe left the house to celebrate her 25th birthday and tragically never returned home. Her loss has sent a shockwave of grief across Belfast and beyond,” Christopher said.

“In her memory, up to 100 of Chloe’s friends and family are coming together to run in the Belfast Marathon, raising funds for R-CITY Belfast.

“R-CITY was a cornerstone in Chloe’s life. The organisation provides incredible opportunities for young people from both sides of the community. Chloe even traveled to Africa with R-CITY, where she gained a profound perspective on the challenges faced by those less fortunate. Through her journey with R-CITY, she made lifelong friends and cherished countless memories.”

He said Chloe would have been “immensely proud” of those raising funds.

“Your support means the world to us as we honor her memory and help carry forward the values she held so close to her heart,” he said.