Family accepts ‘significant’ MoD settlement for uncle shot by British army in 1971

The family of a Derry man who was shot dead by British soldiers in 1971 has welcomed a “significant financial settlement” agreed by the MoD.

Billy McGreanery (41) died hours after he was shot at Lone Moor Road in Derry on September 14 1971. The shooting took place after two British soldiers were shot, one of whom died, in Derry earlier the same day.

Following Mr McGreanery’s death, the soldier who fired the single fatal shot claimed he was a gunman despite a colleague who was beside him stating that he did not see any arms.

In 2013, Minister for the Armed Forces, Andrew Robathan issued a public apology for the Derry man’s death after which the family’s solicitor sought a new inquest. Just days before the Legacy Act stopped all Troubles-related legal action, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced that the soldier responsible would not be prosecuted.

The Attorney General also directed on April 30 this year that there be a new inquest into Mr McGreanery’s death. However, the inquest did not go ahead as the Legacy Act became law, halting all legacy inquests, the following day.

Mr McGreanery’s nephew, also Billy, said the MoD had made financial retribution for the “death, pain, anguish and sorrow” it had inflicted on his family. The settlement was confirmed on Thursday.

Mr McGreanery said: “I liken this process to a three-course meal that we fought very hard for and earned. The starter was the apologies for the wrongful killing of Billy and today is the dessert, financial retribution.

“But they skipped the main course – justice, which we have hungered for for 53 years and for which we can only hope. The PPS review puts the justice we crave firmly on the plate and only a prosecution will satisfy our need for the justice we rightly deserve.”

Gary Duffy of legal firm, KRWLAW said the settlement was an endorsement of the family’s campaign to uncover the truth.

“We look forward to the reinstatement of the family’s inquest and, for a decision on the prosecution of the soldier who shot and killed Billy,” Mr Duffy said.

Sara Duddy of the Pat Finucane Centre, which worked with the family, said the settlement was another acknowledgement for the wrong done and was welcomed by the McGreanery family.

Ms Duddy said: “However the real just would be for Soldier A to be held to account for his actions for the PPS now to reverse the decision not to prosecute.

“We also have concerns that if the prosecution does not move forward, the family will also be denied the inquest they were granted by the Attorney General so close to the Legacy Act deadline,” Ms Duddy said.