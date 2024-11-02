Families of the Disappeared hold annual silent walk

The families of the Disappeared gathered for the annual silent walk at Stormont. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Families of the Disappeared have gathered at Stormont for the annual silent walk in memory of those who were abducted, murdered and secretly buried during the Troubles.

They gathered at the steps of Parliament Buildings to lay the black wreath with five white lilies representing those who have yet to be found: Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac, Seamus Maguire and Lisa Dorrian, who disappeared in 2005.

The UK and Irish Commissioners of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR), Rosalie Flanagan and Tim Dalton also attended.

The WAVE Trauma Centre has supported the families of the Disappeared since the mid-1990s.

Dr Sandra Peake, CEO, said: “Since the Silent Walk last year two searches have been completed: for Columba McVeigh and for Robert Nairac.

“Unfortunately both ended without success.

L-R Maria Lynskey (Niece of Joe Lynskey), Dympna Kerr (Sister of Columba McVeigh) and Linda Pywell (Sister of Brian McKinney). PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

“Only the families who have experienced it know the emotional turmoil of hoping against hope that they will get that call to tell them that their loved ones' remains have been found only to be told that it was not to be this time.

“Our hearts go out the the McVeigh and Nairac families.

“They along with the families of Joe Lynskey, Seamus Maguire and Lisa Dorrian must continue to endure the constant pain of not knowing where their loved one lies.

“We can only hope that they can take some comfort from the fact that they do not have to face their plight alone.

“The unbreakable bond of solidarity with the other Families of the Disappeared is immensely important and that is why events like the Silent Walk where they can come together in mutual support is so significant”.