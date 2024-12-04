FAI apologises for ‘genuine mistake’ on Ireland map in programme

A graphic in the FAI programme during a match between Ireland and Wales on Tuesday night

The Football Association of Ireland has apologised after it included a map of Ireland with the county of “Londonderry” in a match programme on Tuesday night.

The programme was available during last night’s international women’s football game between Ireland and Wales.

A graphic highlighting which county each of the Irish players hailed from included “Londonderry” rather than Derry.

Former Irish international footballer James McClean said the programme was “disgusting, pathetic and insulting” and urged the FAI to “hang your head in shame”.

The FAI later apologised for the publication of the programme.

The spokesperson said: “The wrong graphic was inadvertently used in an Ireland Women’s National Team match programme, this was a genuine mistake and the Football Association of Ireland apologises for any offence caused.”

The Ireland team were beaten 3-2 on aggregate following the game as their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2025 came to an end.