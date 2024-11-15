Extradition being sought for suspected drugs offender from Italy who was living on Rathlin

An alleged drug offender living on Rathlin Island was remanded in custody today as part of a legal battle to have him face prosecution in Italy.

Antonio Vitolo had been detained on the rugged isle off the north Antrim coast under an international warrant.

The 45-year-old, of The Manor House, Church Quarter, Rathlin Island, is being sought in Italy on suspicion of unspecified drug offences.

His case came before an Extradition Court sitting in Belfast on Friday.

Vitolo was remanded in continuing custody following the hearing, the Northern Ireland Courts’ Service confirmed later.

The extradition proceedings were adjourned until a future date to be fixed.