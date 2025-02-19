Extra tax on tickets for gig goers under Belfast music fund proposal

Gig goers in Belfast could end up paying an extra 1% tax on all live music event tickets under a proposal floated this week in the city council.

Councillors voted to move forward on a plan to add the surcharge to live music tickets to support independent venues, promote among young people and more broadly develop skills.

A music fund would be set up based on a model due to go live in Bristol in England, according to the proposal voted on by a council committee.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite. Picture: Hugh Russell

SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite successfully proposed that Belfast City Council engage with ‘Bristol Nights’ with a view to adding a 1% surcharge on live music tickets to create a fund for the music scene in Belfast.

Mr de Faoite told the February meeting of the council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee: “Bristol Nights have done a feasibility study in relation to the foundation of the Bristol Music Fund.

“Effectively what they have done is work with all of their stakeholders, venues, promoters, producers etcetera to place a 1% addition to tickets for all live music in the city of Bristol.”

The proposal to add a surcharge to live music tickets comes less than two weeks after the council announced a rates rise of 5.99%, bringing the increase to more than than 22% over the last four years.

Ticketmaster would benefit financially from increase in ticket prices

Any increase in price could also financially benefit Ticketmaster, which has a near complete monopoly on live music sales and charges a percentage of the total cost of every ticket.

Under the Bristol plan, the 1% fee is paid by the customer at point of sale.

Mr de Faoite explained the Bristol scheme has yet to start but the city is “in the process of implementing it”.

" Their intention is to use the funds that are raised to support music within the city, particularly in relation to independent venues, to the promotion of music with young people, and the development of music skills," Mr der Faoite said.

“Considering the number of conversations a number of us have had, that (Green) councillor Brian Smyth and myself have had with certain music venues, and given some of the programmes in the city, there is a real and dire need for sustainable support.”

Preparing for Belsonic 2024 PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

He added: “There is plenty the council has already done, in things such as the UNESCO City of Music etcetera, but I think this would be a worthwhile piece of engagement with Bristol Nights.

“To see if we could replicate something similar here, and to see what they had to do to get their feasibility study of the ground. If there is a collaboration to be done, we should do it.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Conor McKay raised the issue of expanding access to music, particularly those from low income family.

“I would be very interested in access to music for people who don’t come from musical families, who come from lower income families, if that would be something that could be explored in this,” Mr McKay said.