Expelled Alliance member seeks £20K in damages over alleged discrimination

Geoffrey Wilson Geoffrey Wilson, who was expelled from The Alliance Party, pictured at BelfastÕs Laganside Courts where he a judgement was being given in his final legal challenge against the party for not being selected an election candidate. See copy by Alan Erwin. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

An expelled member of the Alliance Party is seeking £20,000 in damages for alleged discrimination, it emerged on Wednesday.

Geoffrey Wilson has brought an action over his unsuccessful attempts to be selected as an election candidate and the circumstances surrounding his exit.

But with a separate legal challenge already rejected by the Court of Appeal, lawyers for the cross-community party argued today that his civil claim should also be thrown out.

Mr Wilson, from the Dunmurry area of Belfast, was a member of Alliance for nine years.

The 53-year-old legal consultant claims he was suspended and then expelled in December 2021 following events at a meeting to select candidates for the Lagan Valley constituency.

By that stage he had repeatedly failed to secure approval to stand in elections.

Between 2017 and 2021 he unsuccessfully applied for nominations to contest local council, Northern Ireland Assembly and Westminster polls.

Attempts to seek a judicial review into his removal and to have the case heard by the Fair Employment Tribunal sitting in Belfast have already failed.

Mr Wilson alleged discrimination because of his age and issues around pro-abortion and transgender rights.

The tribunal refused jurisdiction, however, on the grounds that he was never an employee of the party.

Earlier this year Mr Wilson sought to overturn that determination at the Court of Appeal.

Representing himself in the challenge, he claimed the decision involved apparent bias and breached European Union law.

Senior judges dismissed the appeal after finding an evidential basis for the case.

Mr Wilson is now attempting to pursue a separate civil claim against Alliance, alleging both discrimination and a breach of party constitution in how he was expelled.

At Belfast County Court on Wednesday it was confirmed that the defendant is seeking to have the case struck out based on the Court of Appeal’s findings.

Counsel representing the party also argued that Mr Wilson failed to properly reply to questions raised as part of its defence to the claim.

“The plaintiff is somewhat disorganised in his thought processes,” the barrister submitted.

“The defendant is entitled to know specifically what are the facts relating to specific causes of action.”

Proceedings were adjourned after Judge Harmer directed Mr Wilson to provide more of the requested information.

She told him: “You should set out in detail each and every act or omission, the date, the identity of witnesses, the age of those involved in the alleged discrimination… and the alleged reason for the treatment complained of.”

Any failure to fully comply could lead to the court exercising its “draconian power” to end proceedings, Mr Wilson was warned.

Judge Harmer added: “You have already been informed (by the defendant) that they intend to follow up this order with an application to strike out on the grounds of an abuse of process.”

Outside court Mr Wilson confirmed the scale he has put on his claim within the legal documents.

He said: “I am claiming £20,000 in damages against the Alliance Party for various acts of alleged discrimination, including the nature of my expulsion in December 2021.”