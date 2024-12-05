Executive agrees new law to require schools to make uniforms affordable

The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed a new law which will require schools to make uniforms for children affordable.

The School Uniforms Bill will be introduced by Education Minister Paul Givan, who said some schools do not place affordability at the heart of their uniform policies.

While the minister has not yet revealed exact details of what requirements will be placed on schools, a report on the public consultation on the issue will be published “in the coming weeks”.

Welcoming the executive’s agreement, Mr Givan said: “I previously indicated my intention to bring primary legislation forward and today marks a key milestone in enabling me to do just that.

“School uniforms play an important role in the ethos of our schools. They help to improve behaviour and a sense of belonging and identity. But we want to be sure they are affordable for parents.

“While there is much good practice in our schools, there are still some whose uniform policies do not place affordability at the centre or follow the current guidance.

“I am concerned that parents should not find the cost of a school uniform a significant outlay, and it definitely should not deter them from applying for a particular school.”