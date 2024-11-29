Ex-Tyrone Gaelic footballer Peter Loughran pleads not guilty to drugs charges

Peter Loughran in action for Errigal Ciaran in 2001

Ex-Tyrone Gaelic footballer Peter Loughran was among two men who appeared at Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges on Friday.

Peter Loughran (49) of Tamnamore Road and Nolan James Scarlett (45) of Terrenew Road both in Dungannon faced between them a total of 35 drug and criminal property charges.

Loughran was part of the Tyrone squad that won the 2003 All-Ireland football title.

On Friday, both men were charged with conspiring to supply class A drugs - namely cocaine - and class B drugs namely cannabis between March 26 2020 and June 14 2020.

They also faced four charges of offering to supply cocaine on dates in 2020.

They were further charged with converting criminal property and transferring criminal property namely cash.

In total, Loughran faced 29 charges and Scarlett faced a total of 13 charges.

When the charges were put to them both men pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The case was adjourned until December 13 for a review.

Scarlett was released on continuing bail and Loughran is in custody.